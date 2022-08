CLASSIFIED UPDATE: I have posted the Introduction to Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, here.

Meanwhile, here’s a roundup of recent podcasts and reviews for Classified.

Podcasts

Podcast with Coleman Hughes, conversations with Coleman

James Wilson Institute

Jewish Institute for Liberal Values

Reviews

Robert VerBruggen, Washington Examiner

Bacon at Bacon’s Rebellion

Yassine Meskhout on Jesse Singal’s substack (paywall)

Kristin Shapiro at Independent Women’s Forum