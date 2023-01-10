«
January 10, 2023

CHANGE:

Flashback: Pelosi, Democrats eject Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees.

As with Harry Reid and the filibuster, why do Democrats think the rules they change won’t apply to them when they’re the party out of power?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:14 am
