March 31, 2022

BOOKS CHANGE LIVES: A long time Instapundit reader writes in to Glenn:

On January 7th, 2019 Helen posted on Instapundit about a book she ordered called Pain Free: A Revolutionary Method for Stopping Chronic Pain.

Your recommendation changed – and gave back – my son’s life. Long story short, a broken back 20 years ago led to surgery, infections, chronic muscle spasms and pain, putting him in a wheelchair. We tried everything to get back his life, including 3 weeks at the Mayo Clinic. They found nothing actionable.

It turns out he had major problems with his posture – and Pain Free describes the Egoscue method of posture therapy, which is way more effective than physical therapy. Jon worked hard to get better, and is now out of the wheelchair. This short video shows his path from wheelchair to playing sports again: From Wheelchair to Athletics: How to Conquer Chronic Pain. And Jon found his calling: he is now an Egoscue certified postural therapist, and he has just opened a business to help others.