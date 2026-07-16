BLUESKY GAVE UP ON COMPETING WITH X: “Bluesky really did grow for a while and lots of people on the left started trying to move not just their own accounts but many of their followers over to the new platform. These days the site has 45 million registered users. And yet, 18 months later it’s fair to say that Bluesky is nowhere near being a competitor to X. Exact numbers are hard to source but X currently has about 250 million daily users whereas Bluesky is hovering somewhere between 1.5 million daily users and fewer than half that.”

It’s not exactly the friendliest, most welcome place to hang out: