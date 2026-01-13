SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Author of ‘How Fascism Works’ Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of the Government.

I read the whole article. I would so love to debate this highly educated imbecile. Trump is the first "fascist" in world history whose singular governing principle is to reduce the size, scope and power of the branch of government he lawfully controls. Worst "fascist" ever. https://t.co/mXURJu2f7z — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 12, 2026

“Trump is the first ‘fascist’ in world history whose singular governing principle is to reduce the size, scope and power” of government? Calvin Coolidge would like a word here.

