January 13, 2026

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Author of ‘How Fascism Works’ Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of the Government.

“Trump is the first ‘fascist’ in world history whose singular governing principle is to reduce the size, scope and power” of government? Calvin Coolidge would like a word here.

Related: NSFW language alert:

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll