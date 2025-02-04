A MISSION FOR ELON: America’s Air-Traffic Control System: An International Disgrace. Long before the Obama and Biden administrations’ DEI mandates, America’s system was already one of the worst in the developed world. And it’s only gotten worse since then. It could fixed with a reform that would help drain the D.C. swamp, shrink the federal budget deficit, improve aviation safety, reduce flight delays, conserve fuel, lower carbon emissions, and save money for airlines and passengers. Are you listening, DOGE?