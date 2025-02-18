America’s Self-Inflicted Strategic Threat
The political hacks opposing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are laughable — until you realize these hysterics present a serious threat to U.S. national security.
President Dwight Eisenhower’s no longer with us, but we have his National Security Council 162/2 report, dated Oct. 30, 1953. Once top secret, it’s now on the internet.
Ike’s West Point gut told him America faced a long and dreary strategic siege, and to pay for the win, we needed wealth — meaning a long-term productive and growing economy.
2022’s hyperinflation and government budget excess exacerbated Washington’s debt problem. Now inflation is embedded in all U.S. economic action, to include military preparedness. Did Joe Biden do it? Yes.
But he did it in league with a criminal enemy: America’s embedded bureaucratic state, an unelected and predominantly Democratic Party caste addicted to self-serving, reckless spending and — until the Trump administration’s DOGE — immune to audit.
Bottom Line: “The unelected bureaucratic state has lost track of five defense budgets.”
