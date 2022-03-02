March 2, 2022
A WEAPONIZED NARRATIVE: Russian Oligarchs Must Choose Between Their Money And Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin — he’s crazy and delusional…
…It’s an insistent topic, one with characteristics of a weaponized narrative employed in “narrative warfare.” A weaponized narrative can create psychological vulnerabilities in an adversary’s population. We’ve seen Putin weaponize narratives.
But can a weaponized narrative create vulnerabilities in a specific adversary?
Cheeky? I write and link, you read and decide. FWIW, I wrote this yesterday morning but it just now hit the web.