March 2, 2022

A WEAPONIZED NARRATIVE: Russian Oligarchs Must Choose Between Their Money And Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin — he’s crazy and delusional…

…It’s an insistent topic, one with characteristics of a weaponized narrative employed in “narrative warfare.” A weaponized narrative can create psychological vulnerabilities in an adversary’s population. We’ve seen Putin weaponize narratives.

But can a weaponized narrative create vulnerabilities in a specific adversary?

Cheeky? I write and link, you read and decide. FWIW, I wrote this yesterday morning but it just now hit the web.

Posted by Austin Bay at 4:58 pm
