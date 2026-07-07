”A PEOPLE BUILDING TOWARD THE STARS HAS NO TIME TO BECOME BIG BROTHER:”

We are living through a civilizational tipping point, and almost no one is naming it properly. So I will.

Where we come from, where we’re headed, and why a chunk of the PayPal Mafia is changing the world for the better in the most literal sense of the term.

Where we come from.

World War II birthed the Europeanist then globalist project, with an originally noble intent: never again. But that project was eaten away from within by a deeply anti-civilizational matrix—the dissolution of nations, cultures, concrete attachments in favor of an abstract, interchangeable, desk-manageable man.

And to make it go down easy, it leaned on ideological vehicles: a wokism that functions as a substitute religion for a West that’s learned to be ashamed of itself. Not necessarily a coordinated conspiracy—more a convergence of forces that all hate the same thing: the free, rooted, self-proud nation.

The result: half a century of managed decadence, packaged as progress.