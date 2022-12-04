December 4, 2022

ANOTHER VOTE OF “NO CONFIDENCE” IN THE (NEWLY WOKE) UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO: Some of you read James Allan’s essay on the mass retirement of USD’s more conservative law faculty members. At the time of the essay, the count was four–Larry Alexander, Kevin Cole, Steven Smith, and me. Well, you can add one more–Tom Smith. This is a three-year process for all of us. We won’t be out the door till 2025. But if you know somebody who was considering attending USD School of Law because of its reputation for having an ideologically diverse faculty (we do get a fair number of those), you may want to give them the bad news. There are still a few conservative faculty members left, but their numbers are dwindling fast.