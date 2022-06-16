June 16, 2022

A MAJOR REASON HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP MUST BE INVESTIGATED AND THE CROOKS TRIED AND CONVICTED: Political Corruption and Injustice Threaten U.S. National Security.

Bottom line: The sellout of fundamental American values by U.S. political and scientific elites for Chinese cash does strategic damage to America just as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 did psychological and operational damage. Professors; political creeps; the universities that debase and ignore American constitutional, political and cultural values — these craven actors betray the values that underpin the free and productive system that spurred and supported their individual and corporate successes.

They also undermine the sources of America’s domestic defense and international security.