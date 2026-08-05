JIM TREACHER: Jon Stewart Is a Good Kapo.
“The Jewish community and Israel are not the same thing, brother man.”
Don’t tell Fetterman. Tell Mamdani. Tell that other terrorist who just won in Michigan. They don’t make that distinction.
Yeah, they’ll smile to Jon Stewart’s face because he’s a useful idiot for them, but they don’t see the difference between him and any Israeli. They’ll line him up against the wall with the rest of the Jews they want to kill.
John Fetterman is against terrorism. Jon Stewart is against getting yelled at by his comrades. He’ll lose his social standing if he doesn’t say what he’s supposed to say.
Just by way of comparison, here is Jon Stewart back in April, talking to… Can you guess?
Jon Stewart gushes over Graham Platner, "The entire set up is somewhat Disney-esque. Well, first of all, there's, kind of, always the fable of a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, a kind of, you know, an honest man who has real ideals facing off against a corrupt system that is fueled… pic.twitter.com/UTU692vltF
— Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 30, 2026
But don’t think of The Daily Show as being leaning even slightly leftward: Stupid or Liar: Daily Show Veterans Deny Hard-Left Bias.