JIM TREACHER: Jon Stewart Is a Good Kapo.

“The Jewish community and Israel are not the same thing, brother man.”

Don’t tell Fetterman. Tell Mamdani. Tell that other terrorist who just won in Michigan. They don’t make that distinction.

Yeah, they’ll smile to Jon Stewart’s face because he’s a useful idiot for them, but they don’t see the difference between him and any Israeli. They’ll line him up against the wall with the rest of the Jews they want to kill.

John Fetterman is against terrorism. Jon Stewart is against getting yelled at by his comrades. He’ll lose his social standing if he doesn’t say what he’s supposed to say.

Just by way of comparison, here is Jon Stewart back in April, talking to… Can you guess?