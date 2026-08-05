GREAT MOMENTS IN VOTER OUTREACH: Hasan Piker torches Democratic voters: ‘You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s***.’

Left-wing commentator Hasan Piker blasted critics of Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul el Sayed, accusing them of Islamophobia and urging the party to unite behind the victorious Michigan candidate.

“Like everyone being like ‘Abdul has a f*** ton of work to do mending bridges.’ Here’s the f***ing take nuke for you, okay? You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s***, okay? You literally called the dude a f***ing terrorist for months on end, and, like, called him a sexist, misogynist, terrorist, bad candidate, fake doctor, when he has, like, two f***ing degrees,” Piker said during his live stream on Twitch Tuesday.