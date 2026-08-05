JASON GUMP: Cambridge investigating Jason Arday after Telegraph revealed his false book claims.

Prof Arday repeatedly claimed that he was the author of a book called Being Young, Black and Male: Challenging the Dominant Discourse, which was said to explore stereotypes about black masculinity.

The book was listed in his biography description in published essays as well as promotional material for speaking events, and was attributed to the Palgrave Macmillan publishing house.

In reality, it never made it to the shelves and was abandoned by the publisher several years ago.

The revelation raises questions over his employment at the University of Cambridge. To apply for a professorship at Cambridge, applicants need to submit an extensive portfolio of work, which includes a complete bibliography of essays, journals and book chapters.

Jesus College, where Prof Arday is a fellow, has also launched its own process alongside the university’s investigation.

A college spokesman said: “Parallel to the University of Cambridge’s investigation into Prof Arday, Jesus College is launching its own process.

* * * * * * * *

The universities of Glasgow and Ohio State have denied claims by Prof Arday that he had been a visiting professor at their institutions.

It can also be revealed by The Telegraph that Prof Arday has incorrectly claimed to be a visiting professor at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa. On the Cambridge Faculty of Education page, he claims to be a visiting professor at the university, in the city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth.

However, a university spokesman said Prof Arday had “no formal affiliation” with the institution and had served as an adjunct professor on a fixed-term association that ended in November 2025.

Adjunct professors are usually part-time and hold more junior positions than visiting professors.