AS HEADS IS TAILS: New York deputy police commissioner fired after attempted murder arrest. Mount Vernon official is accused of driving getaway car after son allegedly opened fire outside Bronx court.

A New York state police department fired its deputy commissioner on Tuesday after she allegedly acted as a getaway driver for her son in what is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The city of Mount Vernon said in an Instagram post that it had terminated Jennifer Lackard, deputy police commissioner for safety, for conduct “unrelated to her duties”.

Lackard, 49, and her 20-year-old son Chase were arrested in an early morning raid on Tuesday at their home in New York City’s Bronx borough, according to the New York Daily News, citing “police sources”.

The newspaper said the pair were charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, gun possession, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, in connection with shots that were fired at a group of people outside Bronx criminal court on 29 June.

Chase Lackard was the alleged gunman, according to the Daily News – and jumped into a car that was driven from the scene at speed by his mother.