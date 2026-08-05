BRENDAN O’NEILL: The overwhelming migrant blitz on Spain shatters globalist fiction and proves our leaders have abandoned sovereign borders.

The whole world can see there are virtually no women and children in those mobs. The whole world knows Morocco is not ravaged by war or hunger.

From now on, every utterance of “asylum-seeker” should invoke noisy, angry skepticism.

The Ceuta crisis also confirms that the moral cowardice of the modern state is like a red rag to hostile actors.

It is undeniable that Pedro Sánchez’s lunatic granting of asylum to illegal immigrants this year emboldened these Moroccan men to pour into soft-touch Spain.

In January, Sánchez bypassed parliament and issued a royal decree to regularize virtually all “undocumented migrants” on Spanish territory.

Almost 1.2 million illegal arrivals applied for this status, granting them the right to reside in Spain, to work there and to enjoy unfettered access to healthcare and education.

Sánchez’s monarchical creation of close to a million neo-“Spaniards” was an act of lethal folly.

In throwing open residency rights and access to public services, he stripped Spanishness itself of meaning.

Anyone, from anywhere, can have what you have — that, at root, was the imperious diktat.

And he shone a massive green light to outsiders to try their luck with his spineless regime.

Hence, Ceuta — 50,000 North Africans accepting his witless, brainless invitation to come and take the piss out of Spain.