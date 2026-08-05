THIS IS A REAL PROBLEM:
Literal communists are taking over a major party in this country and some people are like “You know? They kinda have a point about burrito prices.”
AYFKM?
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2026
THIS IS A REAL PROBLEM:
Literal communists are taking over a major party in this country and some people are like “You know? They kinda have a point about burrito prices.”
AYFKM?
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2026
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