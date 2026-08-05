YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO GO EASY ON COMMIES…:
This actually takes it too easy on the fucking commie.
We need to make these people radioactive. https://t.co/VEa9wjjRad
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2026
…because they’ll never go easy on you.
YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO GO EASY ON COMMIES…:
This actually takes it too easy on the fucking commie.
We need to make these people radioactive. https://t.co/VEa9wjjRad
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2026
…because they’ll never go easy on you.
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