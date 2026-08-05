KRUISER: Of Commies, Purple States, and the Elusive Undecided Voter. “All of the above means that the Democrats should be looking at bright skies and clear sailing to victory in November, especially in the House. That’s what those wacky historical trends tell us, anyway. Oddly, the hive mind party has chosen this year to have a full-on family feud. The fight is between the young commies who proudly let their hammer and sickle freak flags fly, and the Dem elders who agree with all of the commie stuff, but would prefer to be more coy about it so that they can dupe undecided voters.”