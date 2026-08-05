ALL IN THE FAMILY: NY police bigwig was getaway driver for goon son in gangland shooting. “Jennifer Lackard, a deputy police commissioner with the Mount Vernon Police Department, was arrested at her home Tuesday morning, along with her son, Chase Lackard, 20, after the young man allegedly shot at a group of rivals near the Bronx Criminal Court on June 29 at 11:57 p.m, police said.”
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