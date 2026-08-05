YES: It’s High Time We Restore Martha Stewart’s Gun Rights. “It makes little sense to deny Martha Stewart, who has the financial means to employ armed private security for her safety, the right to personally possess a firearm,” the Grassroots NC brief says. “Even more questionable is why Donald Trump cannot possess a gun when he currently commands the most powerful military in the world.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.