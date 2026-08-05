THIS:

Now that the Democrat Party has been officially commandeered by Communists, the “America First” folks who claim they’ll stay home in November are in a real pickle. Because no one claiming to be America First would willingly turn over their county to the cretins in the DSA. As… — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 5, 2026

“There’s always a choice!” the wise man once said. “This one is a choice between ‘bad’ and ‘worse’ — which is a difference much more poignant than that between ‘good’ and ‘better.'”