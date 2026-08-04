JASON GUMP: The Cambridge fantasist is proof that stupid intellectuals are poisoning Britain.

I was a visiting professor at the University of Dorking, where my lectures astonished and inspired hundreds of thousands of people. I understand the university now claims I was never a visiting professor, which is unfair. I just said I was “visiting a professor”. Weaponising honest mistakes made by people who only sleep three hours a night as they continue the fight for social justice and raise millions for charity is ableist and disgusting. I am entitled to my feeling, my truth.

As a leading educator, semi-professional athlete, celebrated humanitarian and world expert on the lyrics of Snoop Dogg and the Great Books fallacy of Victorian white supremacist and public-school snob Matthew Arnold, I can say this humbly and with hand on heart. We will not have built a Britain of fairness and equity until people who know nothing, and have very limited ability, are allowed to run everything. The Andy Burnham government is a big sign of hope in that positive direction, but we need to go farther and faster for the sake of our children’s future.

Whether I get an interview for the job remains to be seen – I reckon I’d be terrific, although my obsession with correct spelling and high standards in general may sadly rule me out. The times we live in are so ungrammatical, so sundered from objective reality, so contrary to every diktat of common sense, that it can be a struggle some days to spot what is truth and what is lies.

At least the case of Jason Arday, who, at the age of 37, became the youngest black professor in Cambridge’s history, presents no such difficulty. Arday is, it appears, an Olympic-grade fantasist.