WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: Mark Halperin Suddenly Notices a TEENY Bit of Bias on the Sunday Shows.
Glad you have awaken from your long slumber. You missed a lot. pic.twitter.com/XoWAqz2HfX
— Horatius (@TheBridge1971) August 3, 2026
It is the nature of bubbles that the people who exist in them have a difficult time seeing outside of them—at least not without an extremely distorted lens.
One example of this is leftist Huffington Post ‘reporter’ SV Date, who tried to clap back at Halperin with sarcasm.
So true!
Back when I was covering murderers in Daytona, my editors drilled it into me: If I’m going to include 400 words of prosecutors’ and police officers’ evidence, I also had to include 400 words saying the murderer was actually a good person. https://t.co/9x1MoYib8l
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 2, 2026
Uhh … who wants to tell him?
This is exactly what legacy media does, except these days, they’ll only write from the perspective that criminals are good people. Often, they won’t even bother with the law and order perspective.
Nice own goal there, Mr. Date.
Flashback: Anatomy of a Failed Moral Panic: The left tried to reboot George Floyd–style chaos after an ICE shooting, but video evidence, public dissent, and firm federal response exposed the narrative as hollow agitprop.