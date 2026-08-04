WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: Mark Halperin Suddenly Notices a TEENY Bit of Bias on the Sunday Shows.

Glad you have awaken from your long slumber. You missed a lot. pic.twitter.com/XoWAqz2HfX

It is the nature of bubbles that the people who exist in them have a difficult time seeing outside of them—at least not without an extremely distorted lens.

One example of this is leftist Huffington Post ‘reporter’ SV Date, who tried to clap back at Halperin with sarcasm.