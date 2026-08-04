TWENTY MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: French trans phenom Julie Tétart looks WNBA-ready — so why hasn’t the ‘inclusive’ league called?

Tétart, who came out as trans in 2021, is a 6'3'' machine, averaging 20 rebounds per game.

Social media users are calling on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.

French trans basketball player Julie Tétart is waiting for a call from one of the inclusive WNBA teams who needs a 6’3 scoring and rebounding machine.

During the 2025-26 season for a club team in Monaco, Tétart dominated the second-tier French women’s basketball Ligue 2 by dropping 21 points per game while grabbing 20 rebounds. The biological male, who came out as trans in October 2021, led the league in both categories. It was as season unlike any the Ligue 2 had ever seen.

With those numbers, the WNBA should be knocking down Tétart’s door, right?

“If they contact me, I won’t say no. But you have to be realistic: I’m old, and there are far better players than me!” the overly humble 34-year-old Tétart told OutKick in French over Instagram direct messages on Monday.