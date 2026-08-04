GOOD AND HARD, SAN FRAN: The possible fine? $192. His crime? Being a tennis dad.

I have to admit, it was quite exhilarating to get approached in a way that made me feel like a criminal. They both had batons, and the man had sunglasses on and neither smiled. Did they both have bulletproof vests on as well? What is that thing on his back? pic.twitter.com/eYVAIHEF0x — Sam ⚔️ Financial Samurai (@financialsamura) July 30, 2026

[Sam] Dogen posted on social media about the tennis incident and got supportive and sardonic responses. “Honestly, you deserve jail for gaming the system. Even if they’re your own kids, you’re still teaching tennis,” @aremuhknee posted (opens in new tab) . “I’m getting sick of you loophole freeloaders.” “Surprised they didn’t call in the SWAT team. SF is super strict enforcing every bit of their laws against basically law abiding people,” @frankiegems wrote (opens in new tab) . “True law breakers usually get a break tho.”

SF fined a dad $195 for teaching his kid tennis on a public court without a coaching permit. The same city has illegal markets covering the sidewalks. All of the stuff is stolen. Every single regulation violated. Nothing happens. Absolute clown world @DanielLurie https://t.co/aRK3VF6fvu pic.twitter.com/51v8pMv6DZ — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 4, 2026

Spencer Pratt and Adam Carolla smile. Or as Carolla told an interviewer last year, “Once you essentially look the other way for the homeless, junkies, illegal immigrants, criminals, or whoever it is, while shining a spotlight on taxpayers with overregulation, over-permitting, and trying to manage every grain of their lives, versus saying to illegal immigrants, ‘Go do whatever you want,’ or to the homeless, ‘Go shoot up wherever you want or sleep wherever you want’—then you’ve lost it. L.A.’s there. San Francisco’s there. Look, if you’re not a taxpayer and you don’t have a checking account, whatever city you’re in, they’re not going to be nearly as interested in you as they are in the people who have a checking account, pay taxes, and can be compliant.”