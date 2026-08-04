WE’RE NOT GOING TO MOSCOW. IT’S CZECHOSLOVAKIA. IT’S LIKE GOING INTO WISCONSIN: Wisconsin Socialist Candidate for Governor Francesca Hong Wants to Cancel Thanksgiving, Defund the Police as a Modest Step Towards Abolishing Them Entirely.

She declared that Thanksgiving should be cancelled during the covid lockdowns, but went further: She said it should have been cancelled since its founding in 1621, because it’s “painful” to hysterical identity-politics-drenched racists. Mediaite: “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621,” Hong posted. “If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indegenous [sic] folx [sic] and women so be it.”

Hong still thinks it should be cancelled but knows it’s political suicide to admit it: Should Thanksgiving Be Canceled? Socialist Candidate Can’t Give CNN a Straight Answer.

“Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?” It seemed like an easy enough question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to answer. But not for Francesca Hong (D). Instead, the democratic socialist candidate — who is running for governor in Wisconsin — gave a rambling 46-second response on Monday night, touching on her professional restaurant experience, her claim that Thanksgiving is “incredibly painful” for many Americans, and her views on the holiday can “evolve.” In the end, she never gave an actual “yes” or “no” answer.

Then she’s answered the question:

The correct answer is to say: "Absolutely not, I’d never cancel Thanksgiving and I can’t wait to dig into the stuffing this year!" but Democrats like Hong are nuts and wokeness is their religion. Any rejection of wokeness is literally sacrilegious to them. It’s their kryptonite. https://t.co/ZNMrGF2Rbt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 4, 2026

(Classical reference in headline.)