JASON GUMP: Cambridge Professor Jason Arday’s Ohio State Affiliation Appears Fabricated.

The Ohio State revelation comes after The Herald, a Scottish newspaper, revealed earlier this week that Arday’s claim to have worked as a visiting professor at the University of Glasgow in its School of Education was false.

Ohio State previously announced that its Office of Diversity and Inclusion would close, effective February 28, 2025. Arday did not respond to a request for comment.

“We have no record of an employee by that name,” Ohio State University spokesman Benjamin Johnson told National Review on Tuesday.

Now, another line on his résumé is in doubt: Arday says on his official faculty website that he is a visiting professor at The Ohio State University in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion — but Ohio State’s DEI office shuttered in 2025, and the school said he was never an employee.

Jason Arday, who received media attention for becoming the youngest black professor ever at the University of Cambridge in England, has recently come under scrutiny for allegedly fabricating his professional affiliations and plagiarizing his academic work.

Meanwhile, Arday is siccing his lawyers on reporters – who are then in turn siccing the police on them: Police investigated journalist who tried to expose Cambridge professor.

Scotland Yard investigated a journalist trying to expose a plagiarism row and told him to stop asking a Cambridge professor questions.

Jack Grove, a reporter for Times Higher Education (THE), was accused of harassment after he emailed a series of questions to Prof Jason Arday about his academic record. Mr Grove said officers told him to stop contacting the professor because his “mental health” had been affected by the questions.

Prof Arday also hired the law firm Carter-Ruck, which suggested in a letter to THE that its “apparent attack” on him “may be… racially motivated”.

The Metropolitan Police spent four months looking into the claim of harassment before deciding in February to close the case.

The police did not interview Mr Grove, who only found out about the investigation when the Met contacted him to inform him that they would not be taking action.

The Met also reportedly passed on a complaint to another force about an academic who was also looking into the academic record of Prof Arday, but the other force refused to investigate.

The Met is among forces that have been accused in recent months of wasting time on pointless investigations while insisting that they do not have the manpower to routinely attend burglaries and other crimes.

Mr Grove told The Telegraph that he had been “stunned” to receive a phone call from the police to be told he had been investigated simply for doing his job.

He said: “I was told a complaint had been made against me and investigated, but the force was not taking it forward. The officer told me that I shouldn’t contact Professor Arday again because his mental health had been affected by my actions.

“I asked him what I had done, and he said there had been online posts about Professor Arday. I said I’d never posted anything about him and asked him if he realised he was speaking to a journalist who was investigating a story. He didn’t really respond but repeated his request for me not to contact Professor Arday again, citing his mental health.

“I was just doing my job. Journalists should be free to ask questions of anyone, even star professors. It’s very rare that academics refuse to speak to the press – that caused me to look into this matter further and I was astonished by what I found.”