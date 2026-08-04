IMPRESSIVE: Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target on strong data center demand after quarterly profit beat. “Caterpillar’s results are often seen as a bellwether for the industrial economy. Its quarterly earnings beat and raised forecast signal that the AI-led demand boom for ancillary equipment is sustainable.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.