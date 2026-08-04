NOVEMBER PREVIEW: Michigan bar grovels to ‘Free Palestine’ activists for hosting event for El-Sayed’s opponent.

A Grand Rapids, Michigan, bar, Pux Cider Taphouse, has apologized on Instagram for hosting Michigan Senate hopeful and Democrat Haley Stevens at its establishment.

“When Pux was approached to book this event, we were only told it would be a private women’s Dem event,” the message read. “Pux was never advised that Haley Stevens would be connected with this event. We are heartbroken as we pride ourselves on being not only a queer-friendly space but also have advocated and continue to call for a free Palestine.