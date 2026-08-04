DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Penn professor claims ‘cisness’ is unnatural, ‘sex isn’t real’ in new book.

University of Pennsylvania Professor Beans Velocci published a book this year claiming “sex isn’t real” and the gender “binary” is “incoherent.”

Velocci is an assistant professor in history and the sociology of science who claims to be nonbinary and transgender. This identification has shaped the professor’s questions and conclusions because “that is how knowledge works,” Velocci wrote in the book titled “Sex Isn’t Real: The Invention of an Incoherent Binary.”

In an interview with Duke University Press, which published the book, Velocci expressed joy that “any right wing or TERF detractor who wants to s***-talk the book is going to have to say or write the phrase ‘Sex Isn’t Real’ in the process.”