OH, CANADA: RBC is Latest Bank to Discriminate Against US Gun Companies.

Nate Treadaway, CEO of Vigilant Gear, LLC, tagged NSSF in a LinkedIn post, writing, “Should I be surprised that a Canadian based bank ‘restricts’ lending (aka discriminates) to the firearms industry? Probably not. But, for the love of God, don’t solicit me first and then tell me you won’t do business because our industry. Shame on him. Shame on RBC. Shame on First American.”

Treadaway wasn’t done.

“PS — No, I don’t need any lending services today so please don’t solicit me with your lending proposals. I get 5-6 a week, but this one made it though [sic] my spam filter and thought I’d hear him out. Lesson learned,” he added.

Treadaway isn’t a “Johnny-come-lately” to the firearm industry. Previous to his role at Vigilant Gear, he was CEO of BPI Outdoors and prior to that, President & CEO of Blackpowder Products, Inc. He’s been in the firearm industry for nearly two decades. He’s seen the devastating effects of Operation Choke Point and what happened when banking discrimination was privatized by corporate banks. He was at the helm of these companies when they had to navigate the Biden administration weaponizing the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to spy on Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights by legally purchasing firearms and ammunition.