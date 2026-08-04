THE LEFT IS NOT ONLY MORE ABSURD THAN YOU IMAGINE, IT IS MORE ABSURD THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE:

The vice president started raising chickens, so the Washington Post:

-called the city of DC on him and tried to get him cited for a zoning infraction

-they called a "chicken expert": a they/them who has a chicken as an emotional support animal because of long COVID pic.twitter.com/eCRIE9qTym — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 3, 2026

Kafka today reads like a news report, back when you could still trust news reports.