JASON GUMP: Charity casts doubts on volunteering record of Cambridge professor.

A charity has cast doubt on claims about volunteering made by the Cambridge professor at the centre of a plagiarism row.

Prof Jason Arday has listed among his achievements “installing water points” in South America and West Africa with the charity WaterAid.

WaterAid, however, says it never sends volunteers abroad.

It is the latest blow to Prof Arday’s credibility following questions over alleged plagiarism and apparently bogus claims he has made about ultra-distance running and fundraising.

His memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, is set to be published at the end of this month, with a publicity tour of the UK and America to promote it.