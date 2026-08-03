CHRIS QUEEN: CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble.
She’s talented, gorgeous, and doesn’t mouth woke platitudes — so of course CNN doesn’t know what to make of her.
CHRIS QUEEN: CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble.
She’s talented, gorgeous, and doesn’t mouth woke platitudes — so of course CNN doesn’t know what to make of her.
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