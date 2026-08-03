MAGA: U.S. Manufacturing Surges to Four‑Year High as Economy Expands Under Trump. “U.S. manufacturing activity surged to a four‑year high in July, with the ISM PMI rising to 55.6, the strongest reading since May 2022 [1]. The surge is driven by record order growth, AI investment, and a rebound in factory employment, with the employment index at 52.8, the highest since August 2022 [1]. Treasury officials say the economy remains robust, with real GDP growing 1.5% in Q2 2026 and business investment up 8.4%.”

Quarterly growth wasn’t great, but manufacturing signals confidence in the future.