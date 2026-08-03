JUST ANOTHER “ISM” FOR MISERY: ‘Democratic socialism’ just an opening act for communism.

DSA calls for nationalization of railroads, utilities, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, insurance, real estate, finance, and hospitals along with government control of the media and internet. It would free prisoners, abolish prisons, disarm and defund the police, “demilitarize” the border, end detention and deportation of illegal immigrants, and eliminate ICE. On national defense and foreign policy, DSA would dramatically cut U.S. military spending, quit NATO, and close all U.S. military bases in foreign countries.

In a blatant affront to the U.S Constitution, DSA’s platform would also trash the institutions of checks and balances, and the separation of powers by eliminating the presidency, the Senate, and the Supreme Court with all power vested in the House of Representatives. This moronic diatribe isn’t a “platform,” it’s a temper tantrum. Nonetheless, DSA is admired and taken seriously by the Democrat Progressive Caucus in Congress. The deafening silence you hear is from other Democrats who lack the courage to call the DSA out for the insurrectionists they are.

Furthermore, the DSA platform declares, “Our fight is to end capitalist exploitation. In overwhelming the old barbaric, order of capitalism, the working class will not only liberate itself from its own shackles, but all of humanity from the parasitic death-drive of capitalism.” It’s no coincidence that this is the language of Marx and Lenin. DSA’s notion of “democratic socialism” is only foreplay for outright communism. In the words of David Jenkins, a top leader of DSA, “Our goal is communism.”