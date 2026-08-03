IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:
Socialists realizing the working class isn't with them is something special. pic.twitter.com/hCmVGK0mSL
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 3, 2026
IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:
Socialists realizing the working class isn't with them is something special. pic.twitter.com/hCmVGK0mSL
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 3, 2026
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