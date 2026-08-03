WHAT CLIMATE CRISIS?
Another great example of man-made global warming … placing thermometers next to heat-generating solar panels. https://t.co/i1rxv7NAXs
— John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) August 3, 2026
WHAT CLIMATE CRISIS?
Another great example of man-made global warming … placing thermometers next to heat-generating solar panels. https://t.co/i1rxv7NAXs
— John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) August 3, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.