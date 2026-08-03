I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: Javier Milei Just Proposed a Great Idea. Every Government Should Follow His Lead. “Essentially, if the Argentine national government runs a fiscal deficit for several months in a row, the Congress receives a warning that it has a matter of weeks to fix it. If it doesn’t hit the deadline, the ‘shackle’ activates automatically, and the political class will be the ones impacted.”