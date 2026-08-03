YOU DON’T SAY: Dr. Ashish Jha on COVID-19: ‘It probably was a lab leak.’ “Former Biden White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, tells Dana Bash, ‘When I went into the White House, my view was this was almost surely a natural outbreak, maybe a lab leak. Based on information I learned and based on information I’ve seen, I have come to conclude that it is more likely to have been a lab leak.'”