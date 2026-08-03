SUICIDAL EMPATHY: Taxpayer-Funded Islamic Commission Raises ‘Preferential Treatment’ Concerns.

Massachusetts lawmakers are taking steps toward using taxpayer dollars to prioritize the hiring of American Muslims for state government positions through a permanent so-called Islamic commission, sparking concerns that the Left is prioritizing a religion that contradicts its own political agenda.

If enacted, Bill S.2134, “An Act promoting the civil rights and inclusion of American Muslims in the commonwealth,” would create a “permanent” commission to help recommend Americans who practice Islam for appointed government positions in the New England state.

The commission, as stated in the bill, would consist of a panel of 11 Muslims appointed by Democrat Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials to represent the Islamic faith on issues such as business, the economy, health care, and other concerns.