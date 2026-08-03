KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Iran War Continues to Be Whatever Anyone Wants It to Be. “Nobody who is sane wants wars to go on forever, but it’s patently absurd to think that we’re into another Vietnam because there hasn’t been a neat and clean resolution after five months. What’s really disturbing is that I heard some people who I know to be supporters of President Trump leaning this way.”
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