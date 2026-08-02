ROBERT SPENCER: In Mamdani’s New York, It’s 1933 All Over Again. “What’s next? Maybe organized boycotts of Jewish-owned businesses. The BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement announced a week after Mamdani took office that it welcomed Mamdani’s ‘revocation of the anti-BDS Executive Order issued last month by the previous mayor.’ The executive order that Mamdani revoked ‘prevented any mayoral agencies or appointees from doing business with vendors and organizations complying with international law by holding genocidal Israel accountable.’ That is, the city was prevented from doing business with entities that boycotted Israel, but no longer.”