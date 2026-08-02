WELL, BYE: Carville rips Piker: ‘If he becomes a force in the Democratic Party, I’m out of here.’

“To talk about the larger Democratic Party, post the election in Michigan going forward, I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker,” Carville said on Fox News’s “The Sunday Briefing,” referring to the Michigan Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). “I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy. Now, I think that a majority –– overwhelming majority of Democrats agree with me, but this idea that we’re going to seize the means of production and this –– just go look at the DSA platform,” he continued, referring to the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA).

Carville came to prominence more than three decades ago, representing a wing of the party that already got shoved aside by Obama’s red diaper cohort almost two decades ago.

And now the Obama wing isn’t far left enough for the up-and-coming DSA types.