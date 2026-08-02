IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Democratic discontent with Mamdani mounts in New York City’s outer boroughs.

When Queens Borough President Donovan Richards accused the Democratic Socialists of America of perpetuating “white supremacy” earlier this month, it marked a rare instance of a well-known local Democrat taking direct, withering aim at the group that propelled Mayor Zohran Mamdani into City Hall.

Since Mamdani’s ascension there, local elected Democrats have been hard pressed to publicly blast him and his hard-left base. The mayor’s approval ratings remain strong and the DSA has emerged as a serious political force in the city. So Richards’ X post — which was referencing the DSA’s majority white membership nationally — hinted at a potential turning point.

His attack also points to a more broadly felt symptom: Growing discontent with Mamdani from Democratic politicians in the city’s outer boroughs.

Days after Richards’ online lament, more anti-Mamdani sentiment erupted in the Bronx, where City Councilmember Oswald Feliz accused the mayor of giving his community “crumbs” by not pairing a bus lane project in his district with enough infrastructure upgrades in surrounding areas. Like Richards, Feliz made a reference to race, albeit a more subtle one.

“Is this community not trendy enough to justify the kind of improvements that other communities receive, even without asking?” Feliz said in a statement last week. “If this was a wealthier neighborhood, I have no doubt that a more ambitious proposal would have been on the table. Minority communities are important, and deserve better.”