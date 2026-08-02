PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
So resurrect that bill and force the Dems to vote no and explain why they’re against the Schumer anti-fraud bill!
— Cybersherpa (@cybersherpa) August 2, 2026
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
So resurrect that bill and force the Dems to vote no and explain why they’re against the Schumer anti-fraud bill!
— Cybersherpa (@cybersherpa) August 2, 2026
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