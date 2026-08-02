PEGGY NOONAN: Anthony Fauci Unmasks Himself. His diaries make clear that he saw the pandemic less as a historic emergency than a media opportunity:

Looking back on the public-leadership aspect of the pandemic—while we were in the trauma and fear of the first months, while we were banging pots at 7 p.m. to thank hospital workers, and scientists were zooming to find out more about treatments and protocols, and earnest medical officials were showing up on cable explaining what they believed to be true—a lot of people tried to do a lot of good things. But it all became pretty political pretty fast, pretty insidery and groupthinky, and pretty smug as the previously obscure became famous overnight. It all came together and yielded a little societal Chernobyl. The reactor blew, causing a calamity. The politicians lied and couldn’t be trusted, the bureaucrats lied and couldn’t be trusted, the government scientists lied about the data in front of their eyes, the national press was a propaganda machine. As much as anything, Chernobyl contributed to the toppling of the Soviet Union. Looking back on the Covid crisis, a lot of professionals were trusted beyond the point they deserved. So were many politicians. As people on the ground in America rose up against lockdowns, closed schools, mask mandates, closed churches, they were often unheard, or heard slowly, reluctantly and disrespectfully. The medical and scientific establishment didn’t seem to be a part of the public anymore, but handling the public. And by the end, a lot of people thought they couldn’t trust the politicians and couldn’t trust the scientists. My fear is that next time, and there likely will be a next time, regular people will think: There’s no one to trust. We’re on our own. That won’t be a good thing.

Noonan writes accurately that Fauci’s diary “screams Seven Deadly Sins—he gave in to his pride. But it also makes the history in which he took such a big part look banal and inhuman: Your historic emergency is his media opportunity.” But she writes little about the media that made Fauci such a superstar in the first place. In February she wrote a “A Lament for the Washington Post” that concluded:

I fear sometimes that few people really care about journalism, but we are dead without it. Someday something bad will happen, something terrible on a national scale, and the thing we’ll need most, literally to survive, is information. Reliable information—a way to get it, and then to get it to the public. That is what journalism is, getting the information.

But of course, as Mary Katharine Ham responded, something bad did happen on a national scale, and now we can measure how superstar journalists responded both in their public performance and how they were eager to be Fauci’s lapdogs:

I was a fourth-generation newspaper journalist. My first job was taking local election totals off a chalkboard at the courthouse and relaying them to the local newsroom. I delivered the AJC at 4 am every day of my freshman year of college. I'm sad we don't have local Metro… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 6, 2026

Tweet concludes, “I delivered the AJC at 4 am every day of my freshman year of college. I’m sad we don’t have local Metro dailies now instead of the Columbia Journalism School-to-NYT pipeline, which gives almost no journo any exposure to normal people. But acting like these institutions haven’t EARNED distrust is just missing the story.”

And the DNC-MSM are still thrilled to protect Fauci. We’ve descended into some sort of bizarre hell-world in which RFK Jr. is a voice of sanity: CNN Got Absolutely Wrecked By RFK Jr. Over Their COVID Coverage Today.

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