HEINLEIN’S “CRAZY YEARS” WEREN’T MEANT TO BE AN INSTRUCTION MANUAL:
Lol this is a memory https://t.co/HSSAzVMQzE
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 2, 2026
HEINLEIN’S “CRAZY YEARS” WEREN’T MEANT TO BE AN INSTRUCTION MANUAL:
Lol this is a memory https://t.co/HSSAzVMQzE
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 2, 2026
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