DISPATCHES FROM THE HARRIS ADMINISTRATION:
Oh forgot one.
3. And the sudden rise of Sophie Cunningham.
— Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 1, 2026
DISPATCHES FROM THE HARRIS ADMINISTRATION:
Oh forgot one.
3. And the sudden rise of Sophie Cunningham.
— Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 1, 2026
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